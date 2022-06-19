SCHIERING, Shirley M.



Shirley M. Schiering, 92, of Middletown, passed away on June 7, 2022, at the Ohio Living - Cape May long term care facility in Wilmington, Ohio. She was born in Blue Ash, Ohio, on October 23, 1929, to parents, William F. and Margaret (Wyatt) Hinkle. Shirley was a long-time Middletown resident. She attended Middletown public schools and graduated from Middletown High School in 1948. Shirley retired as a sales executive at Jefferson-Smurfit paper company, first



beginning work there as a teenager when it was the Gardner paper company. She enjoyed card club, bowling and golf and was a member of Wildwood and Forest Hills Country Clubs. She also enjoyed family, travel, and the many friends and



acquaintances made through golfing and work. Shirley is



survived by sons, David W. (Mary Rose) Schiering and Robert E. (Shelley) Schiering; stepdaughter, Brenda Lansaw; grandchildren, Robert J. (Kristin) Schiering, Hannah E. Schiering, Brian J. (Bora) Schiering, Brendan J. (Madison) Schiering,



Charley (Brandon) Wayman, and Mikolai R. Schiering; great-grandchild, Lincoln M. Schiering; step-grandchildren, Taylor (Mitchell) Ruscin, Curtis (Rachel) Lansaw, and Brian Johnson; step great-grandchildren, Liam, Cooper, and Maddox Ruscin. Shirley was preceded in death by first husband and father to her children, Robert A. Schiering, long-time companion,



Sidney B. Frisby, and husband Byron B. Johnson; and all her siblings, Alice Jewel Hinkle, Cora (Robert) English, Wanda (Al) Kramer, Charlene (Dennis) Schultz, Janet (George) Scholl, and William F. (Bernice) Hinkle, Jr. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 - 2:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St.



Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place,



Memphis, TN 38105. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com