Schill (Weinman), Nancy Lee



In Loving Memory of Nancy Lee Schill



April 18, 1936  April 9, 2025



Nancy Lee Schill, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and cherished friend, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2025, just days before her 89th birthday. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 18, 1936, Nancy grew up in the close-knit community of Madeira before building a loving home and raising her family in Mt. Healthy.



Nancy lived a life full of joy, curiosity, and connection. A true adventurer at heart, she traveled extensively-visiting all of the lower 48 states-and always brought home stories filled with laughter and love. She enjoyed bowling, needlepoint, playing cards, and above all, spending time surrounded by friends and family. Her warmth, kindness, and sharp wit were hallmarks of her personality-always ready with a smile, a comforting word, or a well-timed one-liner, even in her final days.



She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Edna Weinman, as well as her siblings Jean Nolte and Richard Weinman. She is survived by her devoted husband of 69 years, William Schill; her brother George Weinman Jr.; her loving children Susan Cramer (Bryan), Stephen Schill (Sandy), and Valerie Dawson; her grandchildren Sean Luse (Kelly), Sara Miller (Ryan), Brian Schill (Natalie), and Andrew Schill (Maegan); and her great-granddaughters Rosalina Mennozi and Magnolia Schill.



Nancy's life will be honored at a Celebration of Life on May 2, 2025, at Unity Garden Park, 3581 W. Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45239. Services will begin at 5:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to your favorite charity in Nancy's memory-a fitting tribute to a woman who gave so much to so many.



