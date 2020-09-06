SCHILLING, JUDITH

SCHILLING (Stephenson), Judith Louise Judith Louise Stephenson Schilling died Sept 2, 2020, at Miamisburg, Ohio, of Fronto-Temporal Degeneration, after a long illness. Dr. Schilling was an educator for nearly forty years, at all levels of nurse education. She retired from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania in 2002, becoming an Emeritus Associate Professor of Nursing. She set up the Nurse Practitioner graduate program at Edinboro (1991-2002) and educated its first students. She chaired the Nursing Department at Butler County (Pennsylvania) Community College (1976-82), then served the college as Dean for Institutional Research (1982-90). She also taught Medical-Surgical Nursing at Carlow College in Pittsburgh (1974-76), at Citizen's General Hospital School of Nursing, New Kensington, Pennsylvania (1966-72), and at DePaul Hospital School of Nursing, Norfolk, Virginia (1963-64). She was a member of Sigma Theta Tau honor society of nursing. Dr. Schilling was educated at University of Pittsburgh (PhD in Higher Education, 1987, Family Nurse Practitioner, 1994, and Master of Nursing, 1974) and at Duke University (BS in Nursing, 1962). She was a 1958 graduate of Columbia High School, South Orange, New Jersey. Judy was born May 8, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio, the first child of Geraldine Edna Davis Stephenson and Thomas Harold Stephenson. She was raised in Maplewood, New Jersey. She married Peter Ernest Schilling on December 27, 1961, at Prospect Presbyterian Church, Maplewood. He survives her. She lived with her husband in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, until 2011, when she moved to a boat at Alameda, California. In 2018 she returned from California to be near her family in the Dayton, Ohio, area. She is survived by her children, Donna Ginader (Kenneth) of Dayton, Ohio, and Stephen Schilling (Nicole) of Fort Thomas, Kentucky. She is also survived by her sister, Sally Lynne Gibney of Maple Glen, Pennsylvania. Her daughter, Katherine Eccles (Rob) of Carmel, Indiana, died in 2016. She was the grandmother of Matteline Eccles, Christopher and Caroline Buchheit, and triplets Ava Ann, Eleanor Lynn, and William Schilling. Online condolences may be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

