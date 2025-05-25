Schlake, Gordon



Gordon Carlyle Schlake, age 84, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2025, in Hamilton, Ohio. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Gordon leaves behind a legacy of craftsmanship, humor, and heartfelt connection that touched all who knew him.



Born on April 10, 1941, in Covington, Kentucky, Gordon spent his early years in Newport before moving with his family to Norwood at the age of two. At seven, the family settled in Colerain Township where Gordon would grow up and begin laying the foundation for a life marked by hard work and deep devotion to family. He graduated from Colerain High School in 1959 and later attended the University of Cincinnati.



Gordon began his career at the General Motors Fisher Body plant in Fairfield, Ohio. Over the course of 30 years, he advanced from tool and die maker to manufacturing engineer. His expertise and dedication led him to a second chapter as a consultant for GM, where he traveled extensively across the Midwest, Mexico & Canada for an additional seven years before retiring at the age of 58.



In 1978, Gordon and his beloved wife Judy moved to Hamilton, Ohio. Childhood sweethearts and lifelong companions for 62 years, their partnership was one of mutual respect and shared joy. Together they raised two sons-Daniel (Melissa) Schlake of Erlanger, Kentucky, and Brian (Amy) Schlake of Hamilton, Ohio-instilling in them a love for learning, building, and family traditions.



Gordon was affectionately known as "Gordo," especially by his grandchildren: Emma (Alex) Schlake of Glassboro, New Jersey; Alex (Regan) Schlake of Louisville, Kentucky; Jacob Schlake of Ft.Wright, Kentucky and Ashlyn Schlake of Erlanger, Kentucky; Luke Schlake of Santa Monica, California; and Zach Schlake of Cincinnati, Ohio. He cherished time spent with them-whether riding tractors through wooded trails, working side-by-side in his workshop, or swimming in the lake on his property.



A man of many talents and interests, Gordon found great joy in gardening, design and construction projects, fishing, restoring classic cars and vintage items. Always eager to share his knowledge and skills-many learned from his own grandfather-he passed along his abilities to his sons and grandchildren. His property became a gathering place for friends and family alike. Over the years he hosted lively bluegrass hootenannies, festive Fourth of July celebrations, haunted trails during Halloween season, and even a grandson's wedding.



Gordon's love for travel took him across the United States, Canada, and Europe with Judy by his side. Their shared fascination with lighthouses led them to volunteer as lighthouse keepers at Big Sable Lighthouse in Michigan. There they welcomed guests and school groups while offering historical interpretation-a role that combined Gordon's storytelling gifts with his love for history.



Music played a special role in Gordon's life. He was especially fond of bluegrass music which often filled the air during gatherings on their land. His appreciation for performance extended back to high school when he played the trumpet in high school marching band and played the Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz-a role he fondly remembered throughout his life by reciting lines that continued to bring laughter to those around him.



Faith was also an important part of Gordon's journey. As a young man he served as Master Counselor of the Mt. Healthy DeMolay chapter alongside his siblings. He and Judy were active members at Prince of Peace EUB Church in Colerain where they contributed their time and talents generously. When the church constructed a new building nearby, Gordon helped finish its interior-including installing pews-and he and Judy were honored to be the first couple married there. Soon after their wedding they were asked to serve as Youth Leaders-a role they embraced with enthusiasm.



Gordon is survived by his loving wife Judy Schlake of Hamilton; sons Daniel (Melissa) Schlake and Brian (Amy) Schlake; grandchildren Emma (Alex), Alex (Regan), Jacob, Luke, Zach, and Ashlyn; great-grandchild Alexander, and sisters Terrill Stewart, Cynthia Taylor, and Deanna (Dave) Carr.



He was preceded in death by his parents Carlyle William Schlake and Aliene Schlake (née Losey), as well as his father-in-law Harry Hines and mother-in-law Lillian Hines (née Kuehmstedt).



Gordon Carlyle Schlake will be remembered not only for his ingenuity and tireless work ethic but also for his warmth, humor, generosity of spirit-and above all-for the love he poured into every relationship he held dear.



May his memory bring comfort to all who knew him. A Memorial Service will be held on July 3, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Rose Hill Cemetery/Mausoleum 2421 Princeton Road. A reception to celebrate Gordon's life will be held immediately following the ceremony; all are welcome to attend.



