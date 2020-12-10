X

SCHLENSKER, John E.

John E. Schlensker, age 93, of Hamilton, passed away at Westover Retirement Community on Friday, December 4, 2020. John was born in Milltown,

Indiana, on May 1, 1927, to

Edward Schlensker and Bertha Hoffman Schlensker. John is a US Navy Veteran who served in WWII. John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Virginia Schlensker; sons, Bob and Tom Schlensker; grandson, Sam Schlensker; sisters, Kathryn Goodman and Wilma Tilley;

numerous nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Bertha Schlensker; brother, Elmer Schlensker. Due to COVID-19 private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Vincent De Paul, St Peter's Parish Hamilton, Ohio.

