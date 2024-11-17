Schlotterbeck, Jodell Ann



Jodell Ann Schlotterbeck, age 82 of Centerville, passed away on November 10, 2024, at the James Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio. She was surrounded by her family and went to heaven with a SMILE on her face. She was born on August 28, 1942, in Corwith, Iowa, to the late Gene and Lucille Shipman. Jodell was a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandma, Meema, Sister, Aunt and friend. Her life was marked by her unwavering devotion to her family. In her earlier years, Jodell found fulfillment in her career as an Administrative Assistant with MetLife. However, she soon embraced her most cherished role as a stay-at-home mom, dedicating herself to nurturing and raising her two children, Troy and Traci. When Troy and Traci both married and had kids of their own, she became the most loved Meema and Grandma in the world! She loved spending time with family for Holidays, Birthdays, Anniversaries, Mother's Day, Father's Day and Grandkids sporting events. Her favorite time of the year was their summer vacation to Hilton Head and Hawaii with her kids and grandkids. Spending time at the beach with her family was her happy place and they created memories to last a lifetime. Her commitment to her family was evident in everything she did, as she ensured that her home was filled with warmth, love, positivity and support. Jodell loved her many friends; bridge group of 55 years, friends in the Villages where they lived 6 months out of the year; church groups (Lambda and PEO), Samba and Mahjong group. Jodell is survived by her husband of 59 years, Larry; children, Troy (Stacy) Schlotterbeck, Traci Radcliffe and her grandkids Alaina, Jacob and Gage. She is also survived by her sister Di (Maury) Dieterich and sister in law Ginger Shipman. She loved her granddogs, Bella, Bentley, Bodhi and Nova. She is preceded in death by her parents Gene and Lucille Shipman, her Grandson Gavin Schlotterbeck, and her brother Ronnie Shipman. She will be joined in Heaven by her loyal companion Snickers and Granddogs Guinness, Bailey and Castle. Jodell will be deeply missed by her family and friends but forever remembered for the countless ways she touched the lives of those around her. She was loved by all who knew her, bringing JOY wherever she went. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 22, 2024 at Southminster Presbyterian Church (7001 Far Hills Ave Dayton, OH 45459). Visitation will be from 12-2:45 pm and service will be from 3-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gavin Schlotterbeck Memorial Scholarship-Delaware County Foundation (https://delawarecf.org/donations/gavin-schlotterbeck-memorial-scholarship). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



