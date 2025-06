Schlueter, Jean I.



age 84, of Oakwood, OH, formerly of Brooklyn Park, MN, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, December 30th 2:00pm at Revive Church in Brooklyn Park, MN. Visitation begins at 1:00pm. Dessert and coffee will be served following the service. Jean's ashes will be scattered among the Teton Range in Wyoming by her family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dayton History Carillon Park at daytonhistory.org. For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.



