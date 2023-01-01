SCHMITTER, Karl

SCHMITTER, Dr., Karl



Age 99, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2022, at Carmel Manor in Fort Thomas, KY. He and his wife of 77 years, Mary Alice, were long-time residents of Hamilton, Ohio.



Karl was born and raised in Logan, Ohio. His father was a baker and owned The Schmitter Bakery, where Karl worked throughout his youth.



His interest in airplanes and flying, along with his patriotism, inspired him to enlist in the Naval Air Corps during World War II. Days after earning his wings, he married his childhood sweetheart since the age of 13, Mary Alice Coleman, on March 25, 1945. He remained stateside for the remainder of his time in the Navy and served as a flight instructor.



After the war, he went to college and dental school at The Ohio State University, finishing first in his class in 1955. He then opened a solo dental practice in Hamilton, working four decades before retiring.



Karl and Mary Alice raised two sons, many dogs and an award-winning home garden, which was once featured in the local paper. He continued flying after leaving the Navy. He enjoyed traveling, particularly with his wife and dog in their RV. Their last trip was to New Orleans to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.



Those who knew Karl well appreciated his drive and determination, his energy and enthusiasm, his strong work ethic, his honesty and compassion, and his desire to help others. In his retirement, he volunteered for 16 years in various elementary schools, tutoring students to read. He continued to drive into his nineties (although those who rode with him thought he shouldn't have!). His enduring and unfailing love for his wife Mary Alice was never more evident than in their last years of life, as he assumed more roles and cared for her.



Karl was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Florence (Shively) Schmitter, by his brother Robert (Janice), sisters Roberta Parry (Robert) and Karlotta (Jack) Graham and by his son Karl. He is survived by his wife Mary Alice, his son Jeff (Stephanie), his daughter-in-law Susan Schmitter (Eric Eckelkamp), granddaughters Kristin Schmitter-Webster (Jonathan Webster) and Allison Schmitter, grandsons Karl and Benjamin Schmitter, great-granddaughters Kathleen and Elizabeth Webster, and many nephews and nieces.



Visitation will be at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home in Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, January 6, 2023. Visitation will be at 10:30 AM, followed by a service at noon and burial at Rose Hill Burial Park.



In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Hamilton Community Foundation for the Schmitter Scholarship Fund; to Berkeley Square, Hamilton; to Carmel Manor, Ft. Thomas, KY; or to St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

