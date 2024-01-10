Schneider, Koneta

Schneider (Abe), Koneta D. "Kay"



age 96, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 10-11:00 AM, with a memorial service immediately following at Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering, with Rev. Kelley Shin officiating. A luncheon reception will be provided immediately afterwards at the church.In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to Fairmont Presbyterian Church at http://www.fairmontchurch.org/, or to the Miami University Foundation for the Max and Koneta Schneider '50 Scholarship Fund at https://www.miamialum.org/SchneiderScholarship. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com



