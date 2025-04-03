Schneider, William "Bill"



William J. (Bill) Schneider, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to many, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2025 at Spring Hills Middletown. He was born on September 21,1936 in Butler, Pennsylvania to William and Mary Schneider. Following his graduation from Grove City College, Bill was married to Judith E. Dwyer from Port Allegany, Pennsylvania on January 31st, 1959. After completing his studies at the Naval Officer Candidate School (OCS) in Newport, RI, he was stationed in Washington, DC working in communications at the US Pentagon. After his Honorable discharge, he was hired by Armco Inc. and worked as a manager in their Corporate Communications offices until 1980. Soon after the dismantling of Armco's General Offices, Bill became a principal owner/investor in Triangle Advertising where he finished his career in advertising. Bill was a devoted father and loving husband and will be remembered for his kindness and infectious smile while enjoying his two granddaughters and three great grandchildren. An avid golfer, tennis and racquetball enthusiast, his sportsmanship and camaraderie left a lasting impression. Bill was a long-time member of Wildwood Golf Club and the Middletown Tennis and Racquetball Clubs. He also served on the board of governors of the Middletown Arts Center and was a member of Holy Family Parish. Bill was also a dedicated volunteer at Middletown Atrium Hospital for 10 years. A beloved figure in the community, admired for a warm demeanor that earned him the admiration and affection of everyone that knew him.



Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years, Judith, sons Eric Schneider of Middletown, OH and Jeffrey Schneider (m. Donna Allegra) of New York City, granddaughters Leah Hayes (m. Chris Hayes) of Monroe, OH, Karah Hunt (m. Chris Hunt) of Lebanon, OH and 3 great grandchildren (Nolan, Eli, and Izzy).



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday April 4 at 11:00 AM at St. John Church in Middletown. The family will receive visitors prior to the service beginning at 10:00 AM.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com