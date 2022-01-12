SCHOLLE, Kimberly Jean



Age 54 of Liberty Township, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at West Chester Hospital on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Kim was born on August 30, 1967, in Hamilton, the daughter of the



late Dennis and Marion



(Daugherty) Witham. On July 30, 1988, in Hamilton, she married her husband of 33 years, Kevin Scholle. Kim is survived by her beloved husband, Kevin; children, Amanda (Brian) Spencer, Heather (Nathen Holdman) Scholle, and Matt



(Chanel Reeves) Scholle; grandchildren, Carter, Kaylee, and Waylon; brother, William Witham, and cherished friends, Tina McIntosh, and Mike and Melissa Fox. A Visitation will be held from 11am until 12pm on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 12pm on



Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Liberty Township. If you would like to send flowers to the family, please contact Max Stacy Flowers at (513) 863-2212 or www.maxstacyflowers.com. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

