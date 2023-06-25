Schommer-Makey, Elaine Wildenhaus



Elaine Schommer-Makey, (Wildenhaus) formerly of Beavercreek, died peacefully June 17, 2023 at 83 years of age. She was preceded in death by her husband, Miller S. Makey, and her parents, Clyde and Irene Wildenhaus. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Hall (Timothy) of Fort Wayne, Indiana; her children, Lynne Fritz (Joseph) of Dayton, Jeffrey Schommer of Dayton, Christopher Schommer (Susan) of Toledo, stepchildren, Marie Fazio and Kristian Homburg of Germany; grandchildren Matthew Ankeny, Diana Ankeny, Jessica McKenzie (Kevin), Patrick Schommer, Nicholas Schommer, Samuel Schommer, step grandchildren, Giuseppe Fazio, Dominic (Nico) Fazio, Paolo Fazio, Jacamo Fazio, Emilie Homburg and Paula Homburg of Germany and great-grandchildren Breonna Reid, Madelyn Ankeny, Allison Ankeny, Aubree McKenzie, Brooklyn McKenzie, Mikaela McKenzie. Elaine graduated from the Julienne High School of Dayton in 1957 and the University of Dayton in 1961. Elaine was a Flyerette while at UD. Elaine was an educator in the Dayton City School system throughout her entire career. After her retirement, Elaine enjoyed her time as a volunteer docent with the Dayton Art Institute. The family would like to thank the care givers at the Josephine Memory Care Center in 10 Wilmington Place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dayton Art Institute. The family will have a celebration of life for Elaine at a later date.



