SCHOOLEY, Robert

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SCHOOLEY, Robert Lee "Bob"

78, of Largo, Florida, passed on September 20, 2022. He was a proud Army veteran and served in the Vietnam War. He is survived by his children, Shawn Schooley, Jason Schooley, Bobbie Jo Bryant and Crystal Sorensen; grandchildren, Jacob Schooley, Brooke Saunders, Dominick Mitchem, Colt Bryant, Naomi and David Sorensen; sisters, Darlene Thesis, Mickey Hileman, Cathy Urquhart and Annette Aasheim. Military graveside will be held on Saturday, December 3 at 12:00pm at Butler Memorial Park and is open to family and friends. A reception will follow at the Jacksonburg United Methodist Church.

