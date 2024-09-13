Schopmeyer, Thomas B. "Tom"



Schopmeyer, Thomas B. "Tom", 76, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2024. Tom was born October 22, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Ralph and Naomi (Issenmann) Schopmeyer. He attended Clark State Community College and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was also a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Yellow Springs, and a former member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Springfield. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Kathy (Partlow) Schopmeyer; two sons, Steven (Shanna) Schopmeyer and David Schopmeyer; and one brother, Timothy Schopmeyer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth; and a sister, Patricia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 16 in St. Paul Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the church. A private interment will be held in Poplar Hill Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



