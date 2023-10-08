Schrader, Ray W.



Ray W. Schrader age 89 of Fairfield, Ohio passed away Friday October 6, of in his home. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 21, 1934 the son of John A. and Mavey (Hubbard) Schrader. On February 16, 1963 he married Mary Beth Tiemeyer. Mr. Schrader had worked as a truck driver for Ford Motor Company for 43 years retiring in 2000. Ray was a member of Sacred Heart Church, K of C Father Butler Council, Monkey Mutual Aid Society and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles of Fairfield.



Survivors include his wife, Mary Beth; two sons, Jim (Angela) Schrader and Mike (Sharon) Schrader; 4 grandchildren, Jessica, Christina, Alicia, and Christa; 4 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his father in 1978 and his mother in 1996.



Prayers will be offered at 10:30am Wednesday October 11, 2023 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am Wednesday in Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30am Wednesday in the funeral home. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





