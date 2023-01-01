dayton-daily-news logo
X

SCHRAND, Carl

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SCHRAND, Carl Bernard

Age 102, of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Family will greet friends from 5-8pm Thursday, January 5 and 9am – 10:00am January 6 at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am Friday, January 6 at Holy Angels Church, 1322 Brown St., Dayton. Carl will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

In Other News
1
KOEPNICK, Robert
2
ANDERS, Larry
3
BAUMAN, Sharon
4
BENNETT, Barry
5
BENNETT, Rosetta
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top