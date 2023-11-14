Schreel, Suzanne

Schreel (Wall), Suzanne



Suzanne (Wall) Schreel, age 64 of Englewood, passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Suzanne enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters: Maria (Tom) Brancazio, Amy (Bryan) Stern, grandchildren: Anthony, Adriana and Zoey, sister: Paula (Darrell) Pinson, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents: Ollie and Almeda (Alford) Wall and brother: Jeff Wall. A Graveside Service will be held privately at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



