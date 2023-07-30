Schroer, Michael E. "Mike"



Age 73, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday July 26, 2023 at Woodland Country Manor. He was born on August 28, 1949 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Erven F. and Marian J. (Suer) Schroer. He was educated in St. Ann School, graduating from Badin High School in 1967, University of Dayton in 1971 and a Masters Degree from Xavier University. He was employed at Fernald for many years until his retirement. On November 29, 1974, in Hamilton, Ohio he married Sandra "Fern" Evans and she preceded him in death on July 28, 2016. He is survived by his children, Joe (Krystal) Schroer, Amber (Dick) Jefferson and Shelly Wallen; his grandchildren Shiloh, Shannon, Evan, Emma, Taylor, Paige and Jack; his sister, Sandy (John) Kubran; also many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents. A visitation will be held at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from 11:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 1:00 PM with Pastor Keith Risner officiating. Burial in Butler County Memorial Park. If so desired remembrances may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, in Mike's memory. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Ross, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com