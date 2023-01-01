SCHUERMANN, Joan Claire
Born on December 3, 1932, and peacefully passed away on December 28, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Hazel (Schanzel) Moore; beloved husband, Richard W. "Dick" Schuermann; and son, John L. Schuermann (2020). Joan is survived by son, Rusty (Lauren) Schuermann and children, Emilee (Mike) Cline and Hadley Schuermann; daughter, Jenny (Bart) Browne and children, Margaret (Tyler) Smith and Bart Browne; son, Matt (Jane) Schuermann and children, Samantha, Emma, Claire and Lucy; daughter-in-law, Belinda Schuermann and children, Allison, Richard and Jenny Schuermann; and great-granddaughter, Winnie; and many other extended family and friends. Joan was above all a devoted and wonderful wife, mother and "Geekaw". She was a devout Catholic and a charter member of St. Charles Parrish. Joan dedicated her life to helping others through her volunteer efforts, serving the Dayton Catholic Women's Club; St. Charles and Alter High School; and, especially helping those afflicted with breast cancer, as an American Cancer Society Reach To Recovery Coordinator and as a founding member and coordinator of PALS for Life breast cancer support group (Joan lived her life representing the "PALS" credo: Positive Attitude, Love, and Support). Joan touched many lives and was so beloved. The family will greet guests from 9:30 am-10:30 am on Thursday, January 5 at St. Charles Borromeo, Kettering, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Joan will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: PALS For Life, at P.O. Box 292997, Kettering, OH 45429, or the John "Baboo" Schuermann Memorial Scholarship, through Alter High School. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.
Funeral Home Information
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH
45440