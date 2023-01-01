SCHUERMANN, Joan Claire



Born on December 3, 1932, and peacefully passed away on December 28, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Hazel (Schanzel) Moore; beloved husband, Richard W. "Dick" Schuermann; and son, John L. Schuermann (2020). Joan is survived by son, Rusty (Lauren) Schuermann and children, Emilee (Mike) Cline and Hadley Schuermann; daughter, Jenny (Bart) Browne and children, Margaret (Tyler) Smith and Bart Browne; son, Matt (Jane) Schuermann and children, Samantha, Emma, Claire and Lucy; daughter-in-law, Belinda Schuermann and children, Allison, Richard and Jenny Schuermann; and great-granddaughter, Winnie; and many other extended family and friends. Joan was above all a devoted and wonderful wife, mother and "Geekaw". She was a devout Catholic and a charter member of St. Charles Parrish. Joan dedicated her life to helping others through her volunteer efforts, serving the Dayton Catholic Women's Club; St. Charles and Alter High School; and, especially helping those afflicted with breast cancer, as an American Cancer Society Reach To Recovery Coordinator and as a founding member and coordinator of PALS for Life breast cancer support group (Joan lived her life representing the "PALS" credo: Positive Attitude, Love, and Support). Joan touched many lives and was so beloved. The family will greet guests from 9:30 am-10:30 am on Thursday, January 5 at St. Charles Borromeo, Kettering, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Joan will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: PALS For Life, at P.O. Box 292997, Kettering, OH 45429, or the John "Baboo" Schuermann Memorial Scholarship, through Alter High School. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

