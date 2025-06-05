Schul, Martin Edward



Martin Edward Schul, age 60, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at his residence. Martin was born in Middletown, OH on July 3, 1964 to the late James Schul and Sandra (Downs) Lynch. Martin was employed with Appleton Paper Company for 26 years and retired in 2011. He enjoyed hunting, football, his trucks,and pets. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother and friend. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Stephani Schul; his three children,Gage Schul, Amber Schul, Ashley (Tommy) Wallen, his two grandchildren, Paige Hering, Honorleigh Stidham; his seven sisters, Beth (Sam) Kinzer, Renee (Ken) Czarnecki, Missy Minor, Shawnda Brown, Stephanie (Eric) Jackson, Sheila Manes, Rebecca (Mike Lane) Swain; numerous nieces and nephews. A Service of Remembrance will be scheduled in the near future.



