71, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Saturday morning, July 2, 2022. He was born in Springfield on September 6, 1950, the son of the late Leland A. and Patricia A. (Evans) Schuler. Marc proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked in sales at Culligan Water Softening. Marc was a life-long Cincinnati Reds fan. He is survived by his children, Holly Schuler, Anthony Schuler and Aaron Schuler; grandchildren, Julianna, Clay, Haley, Gabriella, and Avery; his long-time sweetheart, Teresa Hohlmayer; siblings, Alan (Debbie) Schuler, Penny Carmosino, Pamela (Bill) Beckett, and Steven (Deana) Schuler; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Marc was preceded in death by a son, Marc Steven McCracken and recently by a nephew, Nickolas A. "Nick" Carmosino. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Marc's funeral service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. Burial with military honors will be in Dayton National Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at



