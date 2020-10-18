SCHULER, Minnie Age 82 of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Atrium Medical Center. She was born on November 25, 1937, in Wolfe County, KY, the daughter of the late Homer & Lucy (Perry) Banks. Mrs. Schuler was a Waitress for Frisch's Restaurant for many years and a member of the United Brethren Church. Preceded in death by her husband Harry E. Schuler in 1995, 4 brothers James, Charles, Elwood & Roger Dale Banks, and by her sister Freida Melton. She is survived by her 5 loving children John J. Schweitzer and wife Rita, Christine L. Doggett and husband Ted, Dwayne A. Schweitzer, Hank W. Banks and Thomas Lee Banks and wife Vicki, 2 sisters Ella Courtney & Marcia Moore, 14 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later time. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Minnie's memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Minnie Schuler, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

