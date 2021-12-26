SCHULKE, Virginia



"Jean"



Age 83, of Kettering, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Jean was born



on November 1, 1938, in Dayton, to the late John E. and



Virginia June (Hollingsworth) Doling. She graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1957. Following her education Jean met the love of her life, Edward Schulke Jr., later marrying on November 15, 1958.



She had a long career with the city of Kettering, where she served as clerk of council for 23 years, until her retirement in 2005. Her many interests included bridge, cooking, gardening, having coffee with the "girls" and bargain hunting at garage sales. Above all, Jean was happiest spending time with her grandchildren, family and caring for her beloved husband.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 62 years, Edward Schulke Jr.; and brother, John Doling. Jean is survived by her son, Ed, daughter, Deanna (John) Rennie; grandchildren, Claire and Jack; and brother, Ted (Joyce) Doling.



A private family graveside service was held at Woodland Cemetery for Jean along with Ed, who passed away in August, 2021. There will be a celebration of life for both on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 1:00 pm at David's United Church of Christ, 170 W. David Rd., Dayton, OH 45429.



In memory of Jean, contributions may be made to the Dayton Humane Society, 1661 Nicholas Rd, Dayton, OH 45417. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at



