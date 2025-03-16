SCHULYER, Jerry L. "Slats"



Jerry L. "Slats" Schuyler, 84, of Springfield, passed away on March 5, 2025. Born on September 11, 1940, in Springfield. A memorial service to celebrate Jerry's life will be held on Wednesday, March 26th, at 1:00 pm in The Landing at Littleton & Rue, officiated by Reverend Ken Woode. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Senior Services in his honor. To send flowers, view his tribute video, or to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





