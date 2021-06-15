SCHUMANN,



Maria Elizabeth



Maria Elizabeth Schumann, age 14 of Dayton and Ripley, OH, passed away June 11, 2021. She was born on April 15, 2007, in Georgetown, OH,



to her parents, Raymond Schumann and Robin (Honeycutt) Wyatt. Maria was preceded in death by her sibling, Baby Wyatt; paternal great-grandparents, Kenneth and Carol Kreiner and her beloved pets, Leon and Rosie.



She is survived her dad, Raymond (Kristy Steele) Schumann; momma, Robin (Steven) Wyatt; siblings, Lillianna Schumann, Isabella and Leia Wyatt; grandparents, Jeff and Diane Schumann, Andrea and John Wagner, Elizabeth Cavin, Ricky & Terri Wyatt, and Amy Wyatt and Bill Caissie; uncles, Nick Schumann, Charlie Schumann and David Hornsby; aunts, Alexis Schumann, Savannah Brown, Abigail Brown, Allison Wyatt and numerous other aunts, cousins, great-grandparents, extended family, dear friends and classmates.



Maria attended West Carrollton Middle School. She loved arts and crafts and creating works of art. Maria enjoyed listening to her favorite band, Imagine Dragons which was her first concert to attend. Her favorite passion was spending time with her family especially her sisters. Maria would often experiment in the kitchen for various family members. She loved attending Camp Joyful Hearts in Clarksville, OH. Maria was a huge animal lover. She enjoyed arguing with her dad about Dragon Ball Z.



A special thank you to Dr. Nick for the care and compassion shown to Maria. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Heydarian for giving her family 14 years of Maria's life. The family would also like to extend a sincere thank you to all the doctors, nurses and staff members that helped and cared for Maria.



Family will receive guests from 1-3 PM on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 3 PM.



To share a memory of Maria or leave her family a special message, please click on the Share Memories button above.

