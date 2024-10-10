Breaking: Kettering woman pleads guilty in July 2023 crash that killed Moraine woman

Schumpert, Nada

Obituaries
11 hours ago
X

Schumpert, Nada Jean

Nada Jean Schumpert, age 88, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Friday, Sept 27, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Friday, Oct 11, 2024, at Mt. Enon MBC, 1501 W Third St, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am, at which time family will receive friends. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

