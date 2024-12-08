Schuth, Robert Charles "Bob"



Schuth, Robert (Bob) C., of Dayton, OH passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2024. Bob was born on August 16, 1925, in St. Louis, MO, son of Ernest and Ruby (Olson) Schuth. Bob served his country in the Army Air Corps during World War 2 from January 1944-December 1945. While serving he worked on the B-24 (Liberty) and B-32 (Dominator) bombers. Bob graduated from The Ohio State University in 1950, where he met his college sweetheart, Marti. They married in 1952 and moved to the Dayton area where they raised their two children Kim and Brad. Together, Bob and Martha (Marti) enjoyed conversation, hosting dinner and pool parties, family vacations and devoting their love and time to their two children. After moving to Dayton, Bob began his career at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in the personnel department. Later he accepted an opportunity to work for WPAFB in the new field of computer programing. He was dedicated to his work in this newly developing field until his retirement in 1990. After retirement, Bob enjoyed spending quality time with his wife, playing with his dogs, maintaining his yard, watching OSU football, the Reds and the Cardinals baseball, car shows, air shows and most importantly to him, being a devoted dad and "Papa". Bob played a large role in his grandchildren's upbringing, thoroughly enjoying his involvement in their home life and activities. He was so grateful to be close with his grandchildren and often referred to them as his "second set of kids." Throughout the years, Bob absolutely adored his weekly visits with his daughter, Kim. She was the apple of his eye. Later in his life, he found love again in his special sweetheart, Vondy Miller. They enjoyed conversation, watching Ohio State football, and each other's company. He loved doting on her and made it known to her and to everyone how special she was to him. Bob is survived by his beloved daughter, Kim (Schuth) Frenchik; his grandchildren, Nikki (Jeremy) Mauldin, Matt Frenchik; his great-grandchildren, Gavin, Natalie, Jackson and Haley Mauldin; his sweetheart, Vondy Miller; and his nieces, Christine Guili, Linda Predmore and Susan Cutler. Bob is preceded in death by his son, Brad; his wife, Martha (Kelch); his brother, Richard; and his cousins, Marjorie (Gui) Payne, Weston, Kenny and Jim Gui. Bob's memory will remain in the hearts of his family, friends and all that knew him. The legacy of his generosity, kindhearted nature and gentle strength will live for generations to come. Private services will be held by the family. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



