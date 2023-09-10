Schutter, Gerald Joseph "Jerry"



age 87 of Hamilton, passed away surrounded by family at Hospice of Hamilton on Monday, September 4, 2023. Jerry was born in Covington, Kentucky on April 21, 1936, to Jacob Edward Schutter and Margaret Lillian (Conroy) Schutter. Jerry graduated from Kings High School in Kings Mills in 1954. On May 5th, 1962, he married Elizabeth "Betsy" Trendler at Nativity of Our Lord in Cincinnati. Jerry worked as a General Foreman for Fisher Body, retiring after 37 years. He was an Army veteran, serving in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was also a long-time member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Jerry was an avid handyman and enjoyed spending time in the barn that he built. He was a loyal friend and had many close friends that he enjoyed playing cards with. Above all, he loved time spent with family, teaching his grandchildren to play cards, and attending their sporting events. Jerry is survived by his wife Betsy Schutter; his children, Mark (Maureen) Schutter, Mary Beth Schutter, Michael (Lynne) Schutter, Richard (Tricia) Schutter, Sarah (Scott) McMillan; his grandchildren, Patricia, Erin, Maggie, Alex, Brian, Kathryn, Samantha, Molly, Emma, Mallory, and Brynn; his sister, Mary Lou Kopmeyer, and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his son Philip Schutter; his siblings, Robert "Bob" Schutter and Helen Rae Quast. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 11:00AM. Burial of cremains will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 11000 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 9:30AM to 11:00AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Vincent De Paul, 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013; or Queen of Peace Catholic church. Condolences may be left at www.browndawsonflick.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.browndawsonflick.com/