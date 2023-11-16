Schwieterman, Theodore James "Jim"



Theodore James "Jim" Schwieterman, age 70 of Beavercreek, passed away Saturday, November 11, 2023. He was born January 7, 1953 in Dayton, Ohio the son of Theodore "Ted" and Joanne Schwieterman. Jim graduated from Stebbins High School in the class of 1971. He worked for the City of Dayton Fire Department and retired in 2002. He enjoyed all sports, but especially loved golf, basketball, baseball and football the most. He rarely missed a UD basketball game or any of his grandchildren's sporting events. He was a man of few words and never wanted to be the center of attention, but always showed up for his family. Jim is preceded in death by his father, Ted and wife, Kay Schwieterman. Jim is survived by his mother, Joanne; three daughters, Leslie (Jeremy) Combs, Leanne (Jansen) Davidson & Ashley (Daniel Spence) Schwieterman; grandchildren, Jansen Jr. (Brooke), Zachary, Tyler, Keeghan, Luke, Selah, Teddy & Bayleigh; siblings, Tom (Annlouise) Schwieterman, Barb (Rick) Dunkin, Laura (Paul Thomas) Schwieterman & Deron Schwieterman; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Monday, November 20, 2023 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a service to follow at 11:00 am at Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Jim will be laid to rest near his father at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens following the service. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.



