Scorti, Joann Harkrader

Joann Harkrader Scorti. This is her story. This woman lived one fulfilling life! Born in Middletown, Ohio, on July 1, 1937, Joann's journey included treasured moments with family and friends, annual trips to Siesta Key, and active engagement in her community. Her steadfast commitment to high school reunions, always embracing her Middie identity, highlighted her enduring connections. In 1960, Joann married Paul Scorti, and together they welcomed two wonderful children, Chris and Michelle. Joann's dedication extended to her career at the Butler County Auditor's Office, where in true Joann fashion, she worked diligently. Even in retirement, her warm hospitality welcomed those who visited her over the years. As a mother and grandmother, Joann was a source of joy and love, finding happiness in the presence of her family. Her determination to witness her oldest grandchild, Austin, get married this past July showcased her deep love for family milestones. She even loved the simplicity of spending quality time with her children and grandchildren, easily demonstrated by sharing lunch with them, playing card games, celebrating holidays and events, supporting them on and off the field, and openly chatting with them over a snack. Joann's passions included summer days at Forest Hills Country Club, shopping, reading on her porch, phone conversations with friends, watching her favorite football teams, having a glass of wine or two, and working out and creating cards at the senior center. Her impact on her family and friends was profound, and although she is no longer with us, her spirit lives on. Joann's passing on November 8, 2023, leaves a void, but we are grateful for her lasting influence on this world and in our family. Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband, Paul, children Chris and Michelle, daughter-in-law Betania Freire, son-in-law John Peterson, and grandchildren Austin Peterson (Kristy Peterson), Gabriela Scorti, Cole Peterson, and Giovani Scorti. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at church, giving opportunity to commemorate Joann's remarkable journey and the positive influence she had on those around her. May the memories of her enduring love and vibrant life, along with the laughter inspired by her daily tales, bring solace during this difficult time. Memorial contributions may be sent to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45042 - OR - the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Greater Cincinnati, P.O. Box 42277, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



