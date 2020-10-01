X

SCOTT-BEY, Donna

SCOTT-BEY, Donna Donna Scott-Bey of Dayton, OH, Passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. Calling hours 9-10:30 AM, Friday, October 2, 2020, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home in Dayton. Private Family Service. All are invited to the Repass from 1:30 - 4:30 PM at Unity Banquet Center, 735 Cincinnati St. in Dayton, immediately following internment at the National Cemetery.

