Scott Cheney

Scott Lee Cheney, age 69 of South Charleston, Ohio went home to be with the Lord Sunday, November 23, 2025 surrounded by his family. He was born October 15, 1956 in Springfield, OH the only child of the late Emmett Scott and Betty Louise (Waugh) Cheney. Scott is survived by his wife of 37 years, Linda (Snell) Cheney, children, Nicholas Cheney, Matthew (Emily) Cheney, and Katelyn Cheney, grandson, Emmett Cheney, furry companion, Molly, and a great many cousins and numerous treasured lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Scott's life was founded on hard work and dedication. He spent 22 years working for the Ohio Department of Transportation and a lifetime working on the farm and raising livestock as a third generation farmer. For him farming wasn't just a job; it was a passion and a way of life. His connections with fellow farmers exemplified his character– always the first to extend a helping hand to those in need. Known for his loving nature, he was a beacon of kindness and care to everyone fortunate enough to know him. His humor would light up a room, while his resourcefulness could solve almost any problem presented to him. He had the unique gift of teaching, sharing his knowledge and skills with others. Scott found solace in activities that allowed him to connect with nature and the people he loved. Fishing, hunting, camping, and attending antique tractor shows were just a few, as well as playing sports like softball and basketball. The cornerstone of Scott's life was his family. In 1988, he married the love of his life, Linda and together they raised 3 beautiful children on the family farm. His family was at the center of his life; always his top priority. His greatest joy stemmed from the time he shared with them. A devoted husband, father, papaw, son, uncle, and friend to all, Scott will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know and love him. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, November 30, 2025 from 2:00-5:00 PM at the South Charleston United Methodist Church. The funeral service will be held on Monday, December 1, 2025 at 10:00 AM, also at the church. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Charleston UMC in Scott's honor. Arrangements entrusted to the Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home, South Charleston. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



