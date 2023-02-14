SCOTT, David Bauer



Born in Beavercreek, to John M. and Ruth Scott, Dave was raised there with his sister, Susan Hibbits Carpenter (deceased) and twin brother, Robert Scott. His childhood began his love for hunting, fishing, and the great outdoors. A proud graduate of The Ohio State University School of Horticulture 1962, Dave married his perfect match and partner in adventure, Susan (Anderson) Scott. Five years were spent in Colorado, where he started his career and welcomed his daughters Caryn (John) Tomoser and Pamela (Jeremy) Humble.



On his return to Ohio, he re-joined his father and brother to help run and develop their business from wholesale grower Knollwood Florist to the Knollwood Garden Center we know today, now led by the third generation. Through all this time, he enjoyed traveling North America, particularly Alaska and the Southwest, and spending time (mowing) at the family property in Athens, Ohio. As retirement allowed, he also enjoyed his many great friends, volunteering at the USAF Museum, and his work with the Beaver Creek Wetlands.



Sharing his interests with Susie, Cary, Pamela, and his much loved grandsons, McAllister and Taggart Humble was his greatest joy. He is already greatly missed by all of them, as well as his in-laws, nieces and nephews around the world. Services will be private; donations gratefully accepted in his name to the Beaver Creek Wetlands Association.

