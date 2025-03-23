Scott, Donna Marie



SCOTT, Donna of Beavercreek, OH, Born December 14, 1943, passed away on March 18th, 2025 at the age of 81. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude and Eugene Lunsford; a brother, Eugene (Geralyn) Lunsford Jr.; and a daughter, Marie Scott. Donna is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert Scott of Beavercreek; her three sons Robert Scott, John (Angela) Scott, and Stephen (Jennifer) Scott; her younger brother Roger (Theresa) Lunsford; and two grandchildren, Cecilia Marie Scott and John Boone Scott. Donna was born on the Westpoint Military Academy campus in Westpoint, NY on Dec 12, 1943 as her father was in the service. While in the service their family was stationed at various bases throughout the United States. Her father's last assignment was here in Dayton at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. While in Dayton, Donna attended St Helens Elementary School and graduated from Stebbins High School in 1961. She was a proud graduate of Miami Vally Nursing School, class of 1964, where she earned a degree as a Registered Nurse and retained her RN status throughout her life. While working as a nurse, she met her husband, Bob. They were married shortly after and began their family. Donna was the devoted mother of 4 children, whom she regularly supported in school and after-school activities. This love and support continued with her beloved grandchildren. While raising her children, Donna worked at the family business, Knollwood Garden Center. Vacationing included the family's favorite of Cape Cod; activities included reading on the beach, sampling seafood, hiking, and shopping at the Black Dog Café. This always reminded her of her beloved Black Labrador Retriever Max. Donna was a life-long dedicated parishioner of St. Luke Catholic Church, where she both served on the School Board and sang in the choir. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ohio Living Bethany Hospice (9200 Worthington Suite 300, Westerville, Ohio 43082) or your charity of choice. A Mass of Christian Burial for Donna will be held on Friday, March 28, 2025 at 10:30 am at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Rd. in Beavercreek. Visitation will be held an hour before the service on Friday, March 28, 2025 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at church. Interment will follow the service at Byron Cemetery, 3256 Trebein Rd. in Fairborn. To share a special message with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



