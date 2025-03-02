Scott, Elsie

Scott (Miller), Elsie



Age 96, daughter of Ora Vanzant and Milton Miller passed away peacefully Thursday February 13, 2025. Elsie was one of seven children born in the Miller family in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky. Her siblings were William, Wayne, Louise, Christine, Victor Ray, Floyd, and Eula Mae. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Edward. Together they had two children, Gary (Janet) of Liberty Township, OH and Lynn (Kirk) Hanson of Ft. Myers, FL. Elsie had three grandchildren, Alex (Casey) Scott of Blue Ash, OH; Tiffany (Tim) Perkins of San Jose, CA, and Blake (Brittany) Hanson of North Ft. Myers, FL. Elsie is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren. Elsie left her childhood home at the age of 16 to pursue a career in education. She graduated from Eastern Kentucky University and taught elementary education for several years. She became the administrator of Real Life Preschool at Tri-County Assembly of God in Fairfield, OH and served faithfully for over 20 years. Elsie was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, loved her family, and loved the church. She was one of the original members of Tri-County Assembly of God which had a tremendous impact upon the Fairfield community. She will be sorely missed as she is ushered into the presence of God. Our loss will certainly be heaven's gain. Elsie was known as a loving and kind lady, and truly a caregiver for all. Visitation Wednesday March 5, 2025 will be at 10:00am until time of service (11:30am) at Avance Funeral Home 4976 Winton Rd. Fairfield, OH 45014. Pastors Blake Hanson and Tim Perkins will be officiating. Burial to follow at West Chester cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asked for donations to be made in Elsie's honor to made to The Breeze Church, 7101 Bayshore Dr. North Ft. Myers, FL 33917. Elsie would be pleased to know the work of the church will be helped with any donation. This church is pastored by Elsie's youngest grandson, Blake Hanson, and Elsie was able to attend the church for several years prior to her passing. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.avancefuneralhome.com



