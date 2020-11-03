SCOTT, Henry "Eugene"



Age 83, of New Lebanon, passed away unexpectedly



November 1, 2020, at Kettering Memorial Hospital. Henry was born March 26, 1937, to Homer and Mattie (Allen) Scott



in Gainesboro, Tennessee. He worked for the City of Dayton for 30 years prior to his retirement. Eugene is survived by his wife of 60 years, Thelma (Jones) Scott; daughter,



Theresa (Eric) Patterson; granddaughters, Lauren Patterson, and Bethany Patterson; great-granddaughter, Caroline Patterson; brother, Marson (Jewel) Scott; sister, Nannie (William) Jones; brother-in-law, Curtis Neal; sister-in-law, Jo (Mike) Wenclewicz; a host of loving



nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Geraldine "Gerry" (Charles) Anderson, Maydene Neal. A visitation will be held for Henry on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Rogers Funeral Homes in New Lebanon, with a



service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial to follow at Holp Cemetery.



