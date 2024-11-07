Scott, M. Jean

M. Jean Scott, age 94, of Aurora OH, departed this life Sunday, November 3, 2024. Funeral service 12 pm Friday, November 8, 2024 at Woodland Tiffany Chapel, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 11:30 am at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

