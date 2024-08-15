Scott, Sandra

Scott (Combs), Sandra J. "Sandy"



Sandra J. "Sandy" Scott, age 73, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at the Kettering Health Network ~ Main Campus, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 5, 1951, in Middletown, OH, daughter of the late Betty J. (Neal) and David E. Combs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Chastity Easter. She is survived by her loving sons Sean (Christine) Scott, and Christopher Scott; 3 grandsons Patrick Scott, Bradin Scott and Corey Scott; her great-grandson Carson Scott; as well as other relatives and many friends. A Graveside Services will be held 12:30 a.m., Monday, August 19, 2024, at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Avenue Dayton, Ohio 45409. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.



