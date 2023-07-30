SCOTT, Sharon M.



Sharon Marie Scott, age 77 of Cleveland OH, passed away on Fri, Jul 7, 2023. Funeral service will be held Tues, Aug 1, 2023, 12:00 pm at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 W 5th St, Dayton OH 45402, Rev Dr. Elmer S. Martin, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Tuesday at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS RECOMMENDED. The service can be viewed on the Greater Allen AME Church Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GreaterAllenAMEChurchDaytonOH. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.



Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/