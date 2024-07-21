Scott, Stephen

Scott, Stephen James

Stephen James Scott, age 77 of Columbus, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Family will receive friends from 1-4 P.M. Saturday, July 27, 2024 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where a funeral service will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, followed by a reception lasting until 5 P.M. To view complete obituary notice and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

Funeral Home Information

Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service - Northwest Chapel

1740 Zollinger Road

Columbus, OH

43221

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/columbus-oh/schoedinger-northwest/8780

