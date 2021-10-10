SEAGRAVES, Sarah Marie



Was born July 19, 1936, in Xenia, Ohio, to Dewey and



Virginia May Jameson. She



attended East High School in



Xenia, Ohio, and studied Business Administration at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio. She was the older of 2 siblings and is preceded in death by her parents and younger brother James. She is survived by her husband David, their children Davida, Garry, Lynda, and Jeffrey, and grandchildren Mark, Logan, Keith, Joseph, and Jamarl. As a stay-at-home mom from 1954 to 1968, Sarah volunteered her time with the PTA, Retarded Children's Program, Cub Scouts, Camp Fire Girls, and Zion Hill Baptist Church and Third Baptist Church. She also volunteered at Greene Memorial Hospital and at the office of Stanley Earley, M.D., and Benjamin Lee, M.D., and she served on the board of directors for the



Resident Home Association for 3 years. In 1969, she joined Montgomery County Community Action Agency (MCCAA) as Neighborhood Center Director of the West Dayton Self-Help Center, where she assisted in job placement opportunities and developed programs to benefit and enhance the community. She was Executive Director of Household Employees of Greater Dayton, Inc. in 1973 where she helped improve lives by



providing quality community programs. Sarah began her



employment with the City of Dayton in 1975 as Personnel Benefits Specialist and received multiple promotions throughout her career. But it was her position as Labor Relations



Specialist that brought her the most joy, and it garnered her a stellar reputation throughout Dayton. Sarah retired from the City of Dayton in 2001. She served on the board of directors of CODE Credit Union for 28 years. Although Sarah has departed this earth, she will continue to live on and give life to others through her generous donation to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program.



Memorial Services Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 1 P.M. The family will receive friends at 12:40 P.M. until time of service at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to:



Resident Home Association, 3661 Salem Avenue, Dayton, OH 45406, (937) 278-0791.



