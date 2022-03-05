SECRIST, Richard Franklin



90, of Springfield, departed this life on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. He was born in Champaign County, Ohio, on February 7, 1937, the son of the late Homer and Mary Ada (Miller) Secrist. A member of First



Christian Church for most of his life, he served in various



capacities including elder, choir member and teacher. He was a 1950 graduate of Springfield High School. Dick served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Philippine Sea during the Korean War. He graduated from the Cincinnati Bible Seminary in 1961 and served as an ordained minister in numerous churches throughout Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. He worked as an electrician at Navistar, retiring in 1990. During his retirement, Dick pursued several hobbies, but most enjoyed woodworking and crafting wooden toys for children in the family, for friends and for anyone he met who had children. A member of Morningstar #795, Anthony #455 and Mad River #161



Masonic Lodges, Dick served as past master of each lodge. He is survived by his wife of 65 1/2 years, Deloras F. (Daniels) Secrist; children, Doris Hupp, Faye (Mo) Borteh and Richard (Paula) Secrist; grandchildren, Scott (Kim) Hupp, Alex



(Vanessa) Borteh, Beth (Jason) Percival, Larissa Borteh, Jacob Todd (Jeanette) Anderson, and Jason (Jessica) Anderson; and twelve great grandchildren. Also surviving is his brother, George Secrist; and many beloved brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and very dear friends. He was preceded in death by brothers, Tommy, Mahlon, Roy David and Bill Secrist and sisters, Mary Secrist, Hazel Marsh and Barbara Wheeler. A celebration of Dick's life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday in First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Rd., Springfield with David Augustus presiding. Masonic services will begin at 11:45 a.m. The family will receive friends in the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Monday until the time of



services. A private entombment service will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at



