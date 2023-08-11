Sedlock, Dolores

Dolores A. Sedlock, age 89, of Beavercreek, OH passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at The Ridge of Beavercreek. She is proceeded in death by Parents; Jake and Lillian Meyer, Daughter; Marianne Kirby, and Brothers; Bob and Jake Meyer. Dolores is survived by her husband; Joseph A. Sedlock, Children; Joseph J. (Dianna) Sedlock, Son-in-Law; Dale (Sharon) Kirby, Grandchildren; Amy (Sven) Koppe, Andrew (Julie) Kirby, Natalie (Jacob) Minnich, Kelsey Sedlock, Molly Sedlock, and Great-Grandchildren; Connor and Carson Koppe, and James Minnich. Dolores was a loving wife of 69 years, it would have been 70 years in September, as well as a loving mother. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her friends at the Beavercreek Senior Center. Dolores will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her. A Graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 1:30 pm. The procession to the cemetery will leave Tobias Funeral Home at 1:00pm.

