Seeger, Doris

Seeger (Fetter), Doris J



Doris J. Seeger age 89 passed away November 30, 2024. She was born June 15, 1935 in Cincinnati to the late Walter and Elsie (Whitcher) Fetter. On February 15, 1958 she married Harvey Seeger who preceded her in death on May 23, 2021. Doris is survived by two children Randy (Lisa) Seeger, Shari Seeger; two grandchildren Michael (Andrea) Seeger, Jennifer (Zachary) Griffith; five great grandchildren Carter, Madison, Corinn, Blake, Parker and was also survived by many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harvey, two sisters Janet Niederman, Linda Lee Fetter, and a brother in law Robert Niederman. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Wednesday December 4, 2024 from 5:00pm until the time of the funeral service at 7:00pm with Pastor Chris Trumbull officiating. Graveside Service will be Thursday December 5, 2024 at 11:00am in Rose Hill Burial Park. Donations may be made to Ross Community United Methodist Church 2943 Hamilton-Cleves Rd Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



