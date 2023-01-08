SEIBERT, Marilyn Kay Fetter



Age 84, formally of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed peacefully into her spiritual life on December 18, 2022, with the same grace, dignity and courage she chose in her human life; a humble part of God's Creation.



Marilyn was born on October 13, 1938, in Marion, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents Adelbert Harold "Pete" and Alice Francis (nee Akers) Fetter.



She is survived by her significant other Jim Bailey, former husband Mike Seibert, daughters Molly (Wayne) Luzius and Chelley (Theresa Brockman) Seibert, grandchildren Andrew Schellin, Katie (Ryan) Ford, Lydia (Shaun) Wolf and Emily Schellin and great-granddaughter Carter Ford. Also survived by brother Steve (Chris) Fetter and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends for whom we are eternally grateful.



Marilyn received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Miami University. She was a Kindergarten teacher at Walter Shade Elementary School in West Carrollton for nearly 30 years. She was a member of the Miami Valley Chorale and a volunteer at Children's Medical Center for many years.



Marilyn was a world traveler, and especially loved being near the ocean. She was a firm believer that although travel made the world seem smaller it expanded the heart and mind. She taught her children, grandchildren and kindergarten students to stay curious, and to try new things…. even funny looking fruits and vegetables… and to never judge a book by its cover. She was an avid reader and an 'expert' in children's books, finding an appropriate story for just about any topic. In fact, if she ever attended a baby shower for a member of your family, chances are you have a copy of Good Night Moon in your library!



A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Canopy Creek Farm, 600 Benner Rd., in Miamisburg on January 11, 2023, from 5-8 pm with a brief ceremony at 5:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Planned Parenthood or the American Cancer Society.

