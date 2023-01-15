SEIBERT, Raymond M., "Ray"



Age 74 of Englewood, died Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was born June 23, 1948, to the late Richard A. and Dorothy K. (Koverman) Seibert. Ray graduated from Chaminade High School in 1966 and was a U.S. Navy Veteran during the Vietnam War. He retired from GM after 33 years of service, working at Frigidaire, Delphi and Harrison Radiator. Ray enjoyed hunting and fishing. Preceded in death by his wife Patricia L. Seibert in 2011. Survived by a daughter Nicole "Nikki" Seibert of Astoria, NY, 3 sisters Patricia Stiffler, Donna Buckner and Debbie Leopold, brothers Richard "Sonny" and Douglas (Teri) Seibert. A Celebration of Ray's Life will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. with a small service at 11 on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association in Ray's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

