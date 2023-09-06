Seldon, Joseph



Joseph Seldon was born February 9, 1942 in Waverly Hall, Georgia. He departed this life on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Sycamore Springs Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Miamisburg, Ohio.



He served in the army August 1, 1961  August 2, 1963 and received an honorable discharge. He worked at McCalls (Dayton Press) for 16 years until the company closed. He later went to work at Grandview Medical Center, where he retired from with 25 years of service. Later, he became Pastor of Highlight Temple Missionary Baptist Church, where he later retired as Pastor on June 11, 2023 after 37 years of service.



Pastor Seldon Emeritus was preceded in death by his parents: Pastor Lee and Bessie Seldon, Three brothers: Lonnie, Easter, and Robert Seldon, Four Sisters: Marion Starr, Mary Holmes, Eula Stephens, and Lillie Colbert. As well as, a devoted mother-in-law Leanna Dean.



Pastor Seldon Emeritus leaves to cherish his memory, a loving wife of 50 years Mable, son Joseph L. Seldon (Japan), daughter Dr. Rashida L. Weaver (Gregory) of Houston, Texas, Two Grandsons Corey (Iona) Seldon of California, Caleb (Houston, Texas), Granddaughters Raven (Houston, Texas), Miyoko (Japan), Two Great Grandchildren Isaiah and Camilla of California, sister Hattie Chatman, Father-in-law Leonard F. Dean Sr., Three Brothers-in-law Leonard F. Dean Jr., Gary L. Dean, and Perry S. Dean as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear loved ones and family.



Funeral service 11 am Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 9am 11am. Family will receive friends 10am- 11am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home.



