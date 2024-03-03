Sellman, Evelyn M.



Evelyn Mae Sellman, age 84, of Lebanon, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. She was born on December 13, 1939 to the late Carl James and Lillian Mae Frazier (Ross). Evelyn worked and retired from the Warren County Career Center as a treasurer. She was a selfless person who volunteered and donated to many organizations and causes. Evelyn was a member of RAK, Random Acts of Kindness. She was also a devout Christian and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Middletown, where she held many positions such as treasurer, financial secretary, and served on the trustee board. Evelyn's hobbies included playing bridge twice a week, as well as taking care of friends, family, and the community. While being a wonderful mother, she also thrived in the role of Memaw, and Gigi, to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years, Don Sellman; and daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" Cox; sisters, Mary Tankersley, Martha Salmons; and brother, Nelson Ross. Evelyn is survived by her son, Doug (Stephanie) Sellman; grandchildren, Emily Johnson, Alex Johnson, Kyle Cox, Aubrey J. Sellman, Evelyn K. Sellman; step - grandchildren, Adam and Brian Cox; great grandchildren, Carson Salyers, McKenna, Jaiden, Nick, Vinci, and Oliver Cox; son in law Dave Cox; brother Dale Ross; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A visitation for Evelyn will be held Thursday, March 7, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005. A funeral service will occur Friday, March 8, 2024 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Middletown, 4500 Riverview Avenue, Middletown, OH 45042. Burial will take place at Springboro Cemetery.



