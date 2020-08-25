SELLS, Forrest "Stormy" Age 72, of St. Paris passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 in his residence. Stormy was born in Urbana on May 2, 1948 to the late Forrest L. and Dorothy (Taylor) Sells. He married Margaret "Peg" Evans on June 13, 1970 and she survives. Together they raised three sons, Jeff (Carrie) Sells, Brian (Stephanie) Sells both of Rosewood and Tony (Emily) Sells of Urbana. He was a loving grandfather to eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Loretta (Steve) Runkle and brother; Pete (Sonya) Sells both of St. Paris. Stepmother Goldie Sells, stepsister Debbie Campbell, step brother Jeff Rust. Stormy graduated in 1966. He served in the US Army from 1968 to 1969. He retired from Navistar with over 40 years of service. He loved golf, softball, fishing and officiating basketball. His biggest love was watching his grandchildren play sports. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m in the Spring Grove Cemetery, N. Heck Hill Road with Pastor Jeremy Spence of the First Baptist Church presiding. Masks are recommended and social distancing should be followed. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Graham Youth Athletic Association, P .O Box 692, St Paris Ohio 43072. Condolences to the family may be made at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com__;!!JZyed81S!2F3FkvkLDgMQk7OepswcEWUXvkd_6JHuYW4PlqfHVcY9DvHEbUBZER2sFzu9ZDnr$ Atkins-Shively Funeral Home are serving the family.

