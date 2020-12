In Loving Memory of



Mary Ellen Seman



10/30/1943 - 11/9/1989





Mary Ellen Seman, married to Terrance Robert Seman, passed away 9 November 1988.



For all that her family achieved, none might have been possible except for her endless love and support. Mary always gave her best so that others might succeed with their best.



Mary now lies quietly at rest in Arlington National Cemetery.



Oh Mary, it is so little to say that I miss you but be patient, one day soon we shall be together again. Until then -

In loving memory,



Your husband, always